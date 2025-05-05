A Day of Giving was displayed from Columbus community

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – There are a lot of people in the Golden Triangle who lack the necessities to survive.

Families who live in the Sim Scott Park area hosted a “Day of Giving” and a community free market.

For This Day of giving, people donated food, clothes, cleaning supplies, and other household items.

The event also offered games and face painting for children.

Event coordinators said this was all to lend a helping hand to people in the community.

“Well, it was just something to give back, you know, I had a lot of stuff around the house, and I’m sure everybody else did too,” Farris Norris said. “We just said, bring it here, somebody else could use it, and if you don’t need somebody else would.”

“It makes me feel so happy to see all the people just in need, and we were able to give back to the community,” DeLores Cunnie said.

The event coordinators said they will make the community market an annual event.

