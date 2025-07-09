Two children dead after an officer-involved crash in Bolivar Co.

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two children were killed in a crash involving a Bolivar County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened Tuesday morning in Cleveland.

Troopers report Deputy Brionna Brown was driving a 2019 Dodge pick-up on Yale Street when it collided with a 1986 Toyota truck.

The two juveniles in the Toyota died at the scene. Their names and ages were not released.

Brown was on duty at the time of the accident.

MHP is still investigating the crash.

