A Difficult Decision: Work or Baseball?

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi, many people were faced with a difficult decision today: work or baseball.

Mississippi State’s match-up with North Carolina was postponed until Tuesday morning. Making it tough for some to focus in the workplace.

Finding that work-life balance can be tough under regular conditions, but when your favorite baseball team is just a few games away from a national championship, you have to make some hard decisions.

When Monday night’s baseball game was moved to Tuesday morning, some people had to find a way to balance work and watching the game.

“I have two monitors, so I am able to put the game on one and have my work screen on the other,” said Kristen Hollis.

With their attention divided, did productivity take a hit?

“So far this morning I’ve been doing a lot of the work, but here in a minute, I hope to do a little bit of watching on the television here because we are definitely supporting our bulldogs today. So I wore my maroon and white for the occasion,” said Allison Mathews.

Some offices have televisions while others don’t. Courtney Honnell says that having a TV actually helps her get work done.

“Well it’s kinda hard but thank goodness there’s a television right here by my desk, and we have it going. Getting lots of work done though because the adrenaline gets you kinda pushes you through,” said Honoll.

Some fans are actually happy that the game time was moved. They were worried about being up late watching the game and not being ready for work.

“At first I thought it was going to be last night, and I knew it was going to be a long day at work tomorrow, but thankfully our boss is pretty understanding so we knew we’d be able to keep up with it,” said Jordan Dickson.

Hollis is thankful she has an understanding boss who might be just as invested in the game as she is.

“He’s a pretty good boss because he’s been in there probably doing the same thing. Watching and listening,” said Hollis.

The fans who did get to watch the game were excited that the Dawgs were able to pull off the win.