Columbus, MISS. (WCBI) – A dispute between relatives leads to the arrest of a Columbus man.

29-year-old Paul Eggleston Jr. is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Eggleston and a relative got into an argument and that led to gunfire last week.

Eggleston remains in jail on a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Other charges are possible.