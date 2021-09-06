A domestic altercation leads to the second shooting this weekend in Tupelo

It was around 12:45 when officers were called to a house at 2000 Nelle Street. Officers found a female gunshot victim.

She was taken to NMMC with serious injuries. At the same time, a search began for a male suspect.

Investigators secured the scene, collecting evidence.

Tupelo police found the male suspect at the Nelle Street property while conducting a detailed search of the area.

More information will be released as the investigation unfolds.