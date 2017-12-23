A Drive To Decorate

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo resident is doing her part to spread Christmas cheer, as she drives around town.

Cecelia Palmer has always loved to decorate, in fact, her Christmas themed plate says, “You can never over decorate.”

Fourteen years ago, Cecelia and her husband Buddy, who is also a Tupelo city councilman, bought a Scion and her drive to decorate found a mobile outlet.

“I saw some sunflowers, magnetic sunflowers and I said, that might be nice for my car, so it just started from there,” she said.

Each month has a theme, and Mrs Palmer goes all out with the magnetic trinkets.

“My wife is a bit kooky anyhow,” Buddy said.

Her husband Buddy has a big truck, that he says is off limits when it comes to the attention getting magnets. And when he drives the Scion, Buddy puts on the shades, as a disguise.

“He says he has to be really sure of his manhood before he gets behind the wheel or rides in the car,” Cecelia said.

But he knows his wife’s hobby brings a lot of smiles to a lot of people, especially at Christmastime.

“The true reason for Christmas is we’re celebrating Jesus birthday, but all the hustle and bustle of getting presents, it can be stressful. This eliminates some of it. So when she starts working on this, stress in our house seems to be a little less, so it’s a little more happy there in our house,” he said.

Cecelia has her decorative magnets organized by month, helping things run smoothly, but there are bumps in the road when the magnets mix with the elements.

“I just noticed that Santa Claus has lost one of his legs and his hat is missing so I don’t know how that happened but Santa is a little disabled at the moment,” she said.

So if you find a stray magnetic Santa leg, or hat, you know whose it is, and what car to look for.

“”I consider this a ministry for me, if I can bring a smile to somebody’s face, going or coming, then that’s made my day,” Cecelia said.

Mrs. Palmer plans on decorating her car as long as it runs. She has also taken her creative touch to the family’s new John Deere riding lawnmower, dressing it up with pink eyelashes. Buddy says it’s a good reason for him not to mow the yard.

Cecelia Palmer says her favorite month for decorating is February, because that is Valentine’s , and her wedding anniversary.