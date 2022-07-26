A fallen sheriffs deputy is remembered in the town he was killed in

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI)- Dylan Pickle has been remembered each year, but on Tuesday July 26, 2022; his former colleagues put up a permanent memorial.

The sheriffs department got a sign to mark the site where Pickle was killed to show that he’s still with them.

“I promised Dylan the day that I lost him that I would make sure he was never forgotten, and this is one way. I want people to see that sign and to know that he gave the ultimate sacrifice, but he gave it doing what he loved,” said Pickle’s mother Debi Pearson.

Pearson shed tears as Sheriff Kevin Crook spoke about her son. The Monroe County board of supervisors approved the sheriffs plan for the marker, and Pearson was more than thankful.

“He deserves all the honor, all the love, and all the recognition that’s in this world to give because he was so good.. and I just appreciate the sheriffs department so much,” said Pearson.

Crook led everyone to the sign right off of Hamilton Road, with a heavy heart. He praised his former deputy and had a simple message for people driving on the roads.

“Safety of first responders, the fire department, and med staff, and us too. I mean we’re constantly out here on the side of these road ways; it’s the most dangerous place for us to be the way things are going with texting and driving and all of that it just makes for a dangerous situation,” said Monroe County sheriff Kevin Crook.

Pearson encouraged anyone driving to keep their eyes on the road and slow down when they see people or law enforcement in or on the side of the road.