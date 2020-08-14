A few more storm chances for Friday and for the weekend

SUMMARY: Another round of showers and storms is on the way for Friday, but rain chances will start going back down a bit for the weekend. A one-two punch from a couple of cold fronts will allow cooler summer temperatures and less humid air remains a possibility for us in the forecast early next week.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with a likely chance of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are possible in stronger storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds WNW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet overnight once storms end early evening. Lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND: Pop-up storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures will also remain hot and humid. Highs will climb to the lower 90s each afternoon. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Some summer heat relief is on the way as cold front is expected to move through Monday and that will usher in “cooler” and less humid air by Tuesday or Wednesday. Odds of rain each day go down but they won’t completely go away. High temperatures are expected to lower into the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows may fall into the mid 60s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App