A few showers & storms for the first day of August

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – August starts off with ordinary summertime weather.

TONIGHT: Light rain is possible in some spots early, but showers will dissipate before midnight. Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 73°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 91°. Showers and storms are possible in the morning along and north of I-22. After that, more showers and storms could redevelop across the entire region in the afternoon, although rainfall coverage will be hit-or-miss. Chance of rain: 50%.

TUESDAY: Typical summertime weather continues on Tuesday. Plan on partly cloudy skies and scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. High near 91°. Chance of rain: 40%.

REST OF THE WORKWEEK: High temperatures will stay in the low 90s with at least a low chance of showers/storms each day. Rainfall coverage will be sporadic and random. The good news is, rain chances look to decrease in time for the weekend.

Have a great week!