A few storms early Thursday, big temperature swing coming

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The next 24-36 hours will be quite busy before a longer-duration cold period settles into north Mississippi.

WEDNESDAY: A mild, increasingly humid day is on tap as moisture returns ahead of a strong cold front. Highs should reach the 60s as dry weather holds, but some rain is expected later in the night.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY AM: As said strong front enters the state, scattered showers and a few storms are expected after 7 PM into the overnight hours. The most unstable timeframe is after midnight, and a few stronger storms are possible into the wee hours of Thursday morning immediately ahead of the cold front. With veered surface winds, tornado potential is very low…but with colder air aloft and strong shear, some storms could produce hail or gusty wind. This is not a slam dunk, and there is a chance no storms will occur at all (which would be great news!)

REST OF THANKSGIVING: Following the cold front early, cold air will rush in quickly. Clouds will linger, and a random shower or two will stay possible. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s or upper 40s by afternoon.

BLACK FRIDAY: Early shoppers will have to deal with temps in the 30s, but the sky should slowly continue clearing through the day. Highs will reach the 40s to low 50s as dry weather returns. Pack the layers if you’re heading to Oxford for the Egg Bowl!

WEEKEND: Cold! Highs will hover near 50 degrees with overnight lows dipping into the 20s.