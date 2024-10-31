A friendly reminder to change smoke alarm batteries

ABERDEEN , Miss. (WCBI) – As we fall back this weekend, it’s a good reminder to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The Aberdeen Fire Department stresses the importance of functioning smoke detectors throughout your home, including in every bedroom, hallway, and sleeping area. Carbon monoxide detectors are also essential in homes with natural gas, since carbon monoxide is invisible and odorless, often called the “silent killer.”

The fire department also recommends unplugging items, like curling irons and heaters, and keeping space heaters at least three feet away from flammables to help prevent fires.

“Having a good working, smoke detector is very important. Maintenance check on them you really wanna check it at least once a week just pick your day out the week where you check it make sure it’s working properly and if it’s not working properly, get your batteries changed and if you keep going off chirping, that’s a sign that something is wrong with it if batteries don’t fix it. If new batteries don’t fix that problem, Please put a new one up”, said Guyvester Dobbs, Asst. Chief of the Aberdeen Fire Department.

If you need help checking or installing your smoke or carbon monoxide detectors, the Aberdeen Fire Department said you can contact them for assistance.

