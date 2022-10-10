A Front Brings Rain & Storm Chances Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more day of fair weather before a front brings us long-awaited rain chances.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly! Low near 46°. Calm winds. If you have plans, grab a jacket or hoodie before heading out the door!

TUESDAY: Warm and pleasant. Mostly sunny skies with a high near 81°. Winds becoming east-southeasterly during the day around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High near 81°. Clouds will begin to increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the NW. Isolated showers are possible during the day, but the “main show” should be later in the evening when the front moves through. Weakening showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible then. Storms north of I-22 could produce gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected. It’s important to note that not everyone will get rain Wednesday, but hopefully your house does! Chance of rain: 40%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday = perfection. Clouds begin to increase once again on Saturday, but still, weather will be nice. Rain chances return on Sunday and Monday. As a whole, temperatures seem to be trending cooler next week. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as the week goes on.

Have a great night!