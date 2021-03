TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Fulton man has been arrested for felony child abuse of a three-month-old.

Tupelo police arrested the infant’s father, Joshua Nichols.

When Patrol officers responded to a call at the red roof inn, they found the child with an apparent leg fracture.

The baby was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Nichols is being held without bond.

This case is still under investigation.