A Glance at Your Easter Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front is expected to pass through Saturday evening, bringing with it some strong storms. By Sunday afternoon, the rain should be cleared out and leave us cool temperatures.

TODAY – Friday is another warm day with temps warming up to the low to mid 80s again. Very isolated chances of rain are in the forecast, but the majority of us will stay dry. The gusty winds won’t go away though, we could see gusts up to 20 MPH again today.

TOMORROW – Most of the morning and early afternoon Saturday will stay dry and will let temps rise again to the low 80s. Going into that evening, however, there is a 1/5 marginal severe risk for strong storms. This risk is primarily wind and hail driven with risks of wind gusts up to 60 MPH and hail up to the size of a quarter. We’ll get a lot of beneficial rain from this system.

EASTER SUNDAY – By Sunday morning, there may be a few lingering showers, but by the afternoon the rain will be gone and cool temps in the low 70s will be here to stay. Once the rain is done there may also be lingering clouds, but by the afternoon the sun should be out!