WINSTON COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – Well this has to be the best graduation gift ever.

Tuesday night Nanih Waiya high school held it’s graduation.

For one graduate, Quinn Hodge, he didn’t just receive a diploma, he got to see his dad SSGT Brad Hodge after being stationed Ft Bliss, TX.

Now SSGT Hodge has been there since early March and will be deploying in early June to Kuwait for his 3rd deployment.