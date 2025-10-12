A group awarded two students with scholarships

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Paying for college can be a burden for families, but one local group is stepping up to try and ease that tress for area families.

The Lord’s Leading Ladies held a scholarship program luncheon Saturday.

This is a group made up of pastor’s wives, that gives out scholarships every year.

To be awarded the scholarship, students must write an essay and have letters of recommendations.

Two students were awarded five hundred dollars for this semester.

CEO and Founder of the Lord’s Leading Ladies Koretta Reed said, it is all about lending a helping hand to area families.

“The need is great because tuition goes up every year.” said Reed. “Hopefully we will be able to fully fund them eventually, but right now we will start off we the 500 that we do give. It will help towards books, clothes or any items that they might need.”

“By me not having to pay out of pocket, it really just helps my family.” said Cynia Nicholson, received a scholarship. “It eased the burden off of us by paying for my books and things like that.”

“It helped a lot, I did not have to pay for anything.” said Keylon Mays-Moore, received a scholarship. “My dorm looks the way I want it to look thanks to them, so it really went in my pocket.”

The program was held at First United Methodist Church, and Reed tells WCBI, the group has awarded over thirty students with scholarships.

