OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on collision occurred today between a car and a dump truck.

The car was traveling westbound on Artesia road and lost control swerving into the dump truck head-on.

The driver of the car was entrapped and extracted by the East Oktibbeha Fire Department.

The victim was transported to OCH regional medical center with nonlife-threatening injuries.