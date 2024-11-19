A hit and run accident leaves one man dead in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run accident in Monroe County.

It happened just before midnight on Highway 45, November 18.

Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley said 39-year-old Joshua Floyd Vaughn was walking along the Northbound Lane of Highway 45, just south of the Aberdeen city limits when he was apparently hit by a motorist who left the scene.

Floyd’s body was found by another motorist. Gurley said he died at the scene from multiple trauma.

The Mississippi Highway patrol is leading the investigation. Anyone with information should contact MHP or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

