A Hot Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will stay hot to end the week and the weekend. Rain chances continue with increasing rain chances next week.

FRIDAY: It will be a hot day to end the week with highs in the middle 90s. The morning hours will stay fairly quiet, but scattered showers are possible this afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s with passing clouds overhead. A comfortable morning on Saturday for a walk.

WEEKEND: Highs in the middle 90s will continue for the weekend. Isolated rain will be possible in the afternoon hours. If you are headed to any football games, make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks indoors.