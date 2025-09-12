A Hot Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are holding strong in the low to middle 90s for the next week. It is hot outside, make sure to drink plenty of water!

FRIDAY: A copy and paste day again! Highs this afternoon with reach the mid 90s with a sunny sky overhead and passing clouds. If you are headed out to a football game tonight, temperatures will start in the mid 80s and fall to the mid 70s by the end of the game.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lows will be in the mid 60s overnight with passing clouds.

WEEKEND: Highs will continue to be to be in the low to mid 90s with humidity staying low. Drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors! Lows will be in the 60s overnight.