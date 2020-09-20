Todd Jordan will run as a Republican in next year's race. Jordan serves as District Three Supervisor for Lee County and is also a real estate agent.

LEE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A Lee County Supervisor will run for Mayor of Tupelo.

Todd Jordan will run as a Republican in next year’s race.

Jordan serves as District Three Supervisor for Lee County and is also a real estate agent.

Jordan says when he was elected, he had no intention of running for Tupelo mayor.

However, Jordan says he believes he can help bring unity to the city and also help attract development across the entire city.

“This administration has done a good job of revitalizing downtown, getting events together downtown, but I think in doing so it has delayed some activity, especially on the west side of town, it is getting there, but I believe, focusing on other parts of the city has definitely delayed construction and infrastructure in other parts of the city,” said Todd Jordan.

The qualifying period for the Tupelo Mayor’s race starts in January.

The election is next summer. So far, the only other candidate to announce is Don Lewis, who serves as the chief operating officer for the city.

Mayor Jason Shelton will not seek a third term.