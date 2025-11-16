A Light Cold Front For Sunday, Staying Dry!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A dry cold front will move through our area for Sunday. Not much will change as dry conditions should maintain itself with only a slight dip in temperatures felt for Monday.

TONIGHT: A very comfortable night is ahead for many of us as mostly clear skies will stay and lows drop only to the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A weak cold front will begin to move its way through NE Mississippi and West Alabama starting Sunday morning. Some clouds will works its way through with the front, but not expecting rain as highs reach the upper 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Overall we should stay mostly dry to start next week. Monday will be cooler as highs only reach the low 70s, but temps rebound quickly Tuesday close to 80!