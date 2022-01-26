A list of charges set for a man accused of Domestic Violence and dragging an officer

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Domestic Violence call in Lee County lands a man in jail on a long list of charges.

Saltillo Police responded to a Domestic Violence call at the Dollar General at Birmingham Ridge Road and Highway 145 early Tuesday afternoon.

When they got there, the suspect had left, but witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle.

A vehicle matching that description drove back by the store and up to Birmingham Ridge Road.

Officers stopped the car, identified the driver, Dustin Jason Fair, as the suspect, and attempted to arrest him for Domestic Violence.

Fair reportedly became combative and started the car while an officer was still in it.

The officer was caught in the door and dragged a short distance. He got free of the vehicle, suffering cuts, and bruises.

Police chased Fair up Birmingham Ridge Road where he wrecked the car. Once he was freed from the wreckage, he was arrested.

Fair is charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer – Felony Fleeing – and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He is also on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.