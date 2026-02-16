A little friendly competition is helping fight hunger in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Councilman Roderick Smith and Councilwoman Lavonne Harris are rallying the community for the city’s march of the mayors canned food drive.

Smith even surprised students dressed as Chase from Paw Patrol to help spread the word.

City leaders said it may be a competition, but the real win is making sure families across Columbus have the food they need.

“We really want everybody to participate.” said Harris. “We are making this a fun thing between me and councilman smith. And we want everybody that who can and able to bring soup down.”

“We got people that need in need.” said Smith. “So, everybody tries to participate, have fun with it and just try to bring all the soup that you can bring. This competition just a friendly competition to get more people involved. So that’s why, as councilwoman Harris said, I love her.”

All donations will go toward the march of the mayor’s food drive. The deadline to donate is February 27th.

