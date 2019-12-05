Local church hosts Exam Slam for students during finals week

Flash-cards,highlighters, and coffee. For many, finals week means cramming and pulling all-nighters in hopes of raising final grades.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The month of December is known to be the happiest time of the year, but for college students it means one thing..finals!

Students spend weeks buried in their books studying for tests.

Preparing for all of those tests can be hard to handle.

Starkville First United Methodist Church is making sure students get through their finals with peace of mind.

The First United Methodist Church is hosting Exam Slam to help relieve some of the stress before the tests.

For Junior Trey Dilly, it just makes studying sense.

“It’s really good. Like the library, they do have some quiet spaces but those are generally reserved for certain groups, or you have to go all the way to the fourth floor of the library. But we got a few rooms that you can go into for group studying, or we got the main area that’s just perfectly quiet and you can hear a pin drop. Generally, I show up at nine and stay all the way till midnight because they’re open it’s a quiet place to study, free food, so why not,” said Dilly.

Event coordinator Elizabeth Williams said around 100 students come per day.

“We want to sustain the students studying. We offer three free meals a day and we have snacks and plenty of coffee,” said Williams.

Williams said community donors are stepping up to help.

“We have about 12 local businesses that are helping with the food and so that helps out a lot but truly it is a church-wide village effort. Everyone in college sometimes has to worry about their budget and we want to reach those students were this can be a really big help,” said Williams.

“They just want the best for us and for our exams because they know that we’re crazy stressed and they’ll provide all this food and this great study place and it’s quiet and just the environment is really nice,” said student Emily Morse.

Exam Slam is located in the First United Methodist Church Connection facility.

It’ll be open to students December 5-11 from 9 a.m. to midnight.