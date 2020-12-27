A local coffee shop holds a Winter Coat Drive

The business is asking for coats, jackets, scarves, and hats. So far,they have had 50 donations dropped off at their store locations.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A local coffee shop is keeping those in need warm this season.

Coffee House on 5th Street is holding a Winter Coat Drive this year.

- Advertisement -

The business is asking for coats, jackets, scarves, and hats. So far, 50 donations have been dropped off at their store locations.

In order to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, employees are requesting for donations to be in new condition.

“We are more than a business, we are family. We want them to know that we love our community and that we want to reach out and help as many as we can. It is a small part that we want to do to show that for our community,” said manager Fields Ferguson.

If you would like to donate, you can stop by their shop and hang the items in the donation box.