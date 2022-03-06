A local college kicks off Women’s History Month on the right note

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi University for Women started Women’s History Month with music.

MUW, the first public college for women in Mississippi, held its’ 6th annual Music by Women’s Festival.

Fifteen concerts were presented to the public; performers from eight universities showcased vocal or instrumental tunes composed by women over the years.

“The enthusiasm is overwhelming just to network and exchange ideas and continue spreading the music of women composers throughout the year,” said festival director Julia Mortyakova.

Mortyakova said the event grows every year; in fact, this is the highest number of festival goers compared to previous years.

Mortyakova said funds from the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts supported the project.

“I think what’s important is that we start the event right now but we continue the work throughout the year so we celebrate women composers everyday not just in women’s history month. We just have the event because there’s more interest in the subject matter,” said Mortyakova.

It’s more than a festival, it’s a movement.

“We get inspired at the event but then we continue this work and everybody takes it in their community, to their home institution, to their home country and continues performing the work of music of women composers and that his how we’re going to change the performance counter,” said Mortyakova.

