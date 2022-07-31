A local group hosts a back-to-school drive to prepare students for school

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The countdown for Lowndes County students to return to school is approaching.

And a Columbus native is extending a helping hand to prepare students for the classroom.

Folks gathered at the Lowndes County Boys and Girls Club for a back-to-school giveaway.

Although information about the event was posted last week on social media, many parents gathered to get their students prepared with free supplies.

“People actually came, got what they needed and they were happy about it It means the everything to me,” said Petty.

As a Columbus native, Tyesha Petty was looking to serve the community with the back-to-school giveaway–Yet, but she saw a greater need and wanted to go beyond.

“Also my way not only giving back to the community but families as well giving them supplies, household goods, feeding them just for a day smallest things means the most to people sometimes and we don’t ever realize it,” said Petty.

This community event served over 100 kids. Petty wanted to fill bookbags with supplies and send students to school with an encouraging message.

“Anything Is possible. Like mindset is everything if you put your mind towards something no matter where you are, no matter what your circumstances, no matter what your situation is you are in at the moment, and sometimes it takes a little bit longer to get where you want to go. Keep going don’t give up and keep doing it,” said Petty.

Alexandria Colman, one of the parents in attendance, expresses how this community event has helped her family be one step ahead of the new year.

“Me having three children nieces and nephews, I mean help is help and at the end of the day a lot of people are prideful we all need help these days so any form of help weather its prayer, spiritual or just something small its a big help and a real stress reliver off of parents,” said Petty.

Petty said she plans to host a larger back-to-school drive next year.