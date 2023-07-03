A local group of parents making youth sports possible for all

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Today is Special Recreation for the Disabled Day.

A local group of parents makes that happen for families in the Golden Triangle.

Debbie Taylor and her husband Larry founded Golden Triangle Outdoors to help break barriers for people across the Golden Triangle, including their son. The group plans recreational activities for those with disabilities

“We were blessed with a son that had special needs and he liked to hunt, fish, and play ball. So we had to figure out a way to adapt the activities to something that he could do, so that’s how Golden Triangle Outdoors was born.”

Throughout the year, the organization holds many different recreational events that help cater to those with special needs. They have a Catfish Round-up in May, Deer Hunt in November, and baseball in the spring and fall.

“We feel like it is important to make everything adaptable so that they can enjoy the same activities that their peers enjoy and just like kids that play in the regular leagues look forward to being with their friends on a weekly basis, our kids do to.”

Meredith and Matt Week’s son Ethan is an eager participant in GTO’s events, specifically baseball and has been for the past nine years.

“As a new parent having a child with special needs, especially as a father having a son, I doubted him being in a sport per say because of his disability; and Golden Triangle Outdoors, through Challenger ball, has really proven me wrong. He participates as if he is playing for the MLB out there. He is all in to some baseball. So it has really given us an avenue that we did not know existed until we had a child with special needs.”

GTO continues to try and break down barriers for those with special needs to be able to participate in many different recreational activities. They feel it is important for those in the community with special needs to be given the same opportunities as everyone else.

“We just want our kids to be involved in everything that the regular population is involved in. It just has to be adapted to them.”

Golden Triangle Outdoors will start in the fall to learn more click here.