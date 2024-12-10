A local woman talks about dealing with grief during the holidays

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy, but that joy can be hard to come by when you’ve suffered a devastating personal loss.

“Everybody’s gone and now, I went from having a life of having people close by. Close relatives, to just me.”

Terrilyn Murray, lost her mother, Pearlie Westbrooks, last September.

Murray said the holiday season used to bring her joy, but now, things are different.

“With my mother being deceased, father gone, no siblings, it’s like I’ve pretty much been wiped out and now, I’m home alone and it’s lonely,” said Murray.

John Jefferson, Jr. is the Clay County Administrator for Community Counseling Services in West Point.

Jefferson said the holidays can be a rough time for anyone dealing with grief.

“When the holiday season comes and family get together, it’s kind of triggering for people dealing with mental health because it kind of brings back good and bad memories of things that once was there last year that are not there this year,” said Jefferson.

Losing a loved one can be difficult.

Jefferson suggests talking to someone or seeking therapy if you feel that you are struggling.

“Don’t be afraid to seek professional help if someone is at the point where someone is having suicidal ideations or having Suicidal thought. The thing with mental health is everything is confidential, so its ok to say ‘hey let’s get somebody professional to talk to,'” said Jefferson.

Jefferson also encourages checking on your strong friends who may appear to be doing ok.

Murray said her heart goes out to anyone dealing with grief this season.

She also recommends getting help.

“If you can, try to get with other loved ones in this season. But if not, get with a church or just pray. Just pray. That’s all I can tell you,” said Murray.

You can contact your county’s community counseling services for more information on how you can get help.

