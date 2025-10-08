A local YMCA director is passing the baton

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jimmy Woodruff is getting ready to pass the baton to the next leader of the Frank P. Phillips Memorial YMCA.

The Columbus native has led the organization for almost six years, but his history with the YMCA dates back decades.

“I walked up here when I was a kid, the pool was an outdoor for many years. So, in the summer of 1975, I took swim lessons in that pool, and I was nine years old,” said Woodruff.

Nearly 45 years later, in February 2020, he started his job as the CEO and executive director at The Y.

However, other things were getting started as well and spreading across the world.

“It was maybe two weeks after that, we were making plans to close the facility based on the mandates from city, county and the state,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff said membership numbers and program participation took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic — but since then, the organization has bounced back.

In spite of the challenges, he said he is grateful for his journey with the YMCA.

“The Y is such a great place. I’m so excited to have been able to be here and be the leader of the YMCA. I’ve met so many people. I’ve heard so many stories. I’ve met so many people that I’ve built relationships with now, people that now I consider a friend that I didn’t even know before I started this role,” said Woodruff.

Building relationships is also how Woodruff chooses to lead his team.

The Columbus YMCA has been in the community for more than 100 years.

Woodruff has high hopes for the next leader.

“I’m looking forward to see who it is because I know they’re going to do a fantastic job. And I’m going to be looking forward to cheering on the YMCA in years to come,” said Woodruff.

The Philips Memorial YMCA includes Columbus and Caledonia locations.

Woodruff’s last day is December 31.

