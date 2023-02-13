A Louisville shooting leaves 6 people injured

6 people were hospitalized following a shooting incident in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Six people were hospitalized following a shooting incident in Louisville.

Three of the victims were released and the other three have been airlifted to a Jackson hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Louisville Police at Jones avenue and John C. Stennis avenue in the parking lot of the Blackwell store. Police chief Sean Holdiness said there are multiple suspects involved. Some of the suspects are believed to be minors.

At the time of the shooting, there were two ambulances available to transport victims.

Two victims had to share an ambulance, another two were transported by a patrol vehicle, and one victim took himself to the hospital.

“In an area like this, we’re lucky to have two in the area. We use common sense and when it was life-threatening injuries, we put those people into emergency rooms. We’re going to do whatever it takes. We will keep you up to date and provide the latest details as this investigation unfolds. I’m angry. The community is angry and we’re hurt ’cause there were three people that were hurt and got on a helicopter to go to Jackson for wounds and one of them was just an innocent bystander. A 62-year-old man that wasn’t paying attention to anything,” said Holdiness.

One person is in custody at this time.

If anyone has any information they’re encouraged to contact Louisville Police Department