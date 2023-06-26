Columbus native wins a national beauty, fitness and lifestyle pageant

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -A Lowndes County woman wins a national beauty, fitness and lifestyle pageant.

Hannah Perrigin beat contestants from across the nation to take top honors during the Miss Volunteer America 2024 finals held in Jackson Tennessee.

Perrigin won Miss Mississippi Volunteer America last summer during the state pageant in Tupelo. The Lowndes County woman has been preparing for the national pageant ever since, while also partnering with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for their, “DRIVE” Campaign, which encourages safe driving habits among teens.

Perrigin is from Columbus and receives more than 50 thousand dollar in scholarship funds. WCBI’s Allie Martin interviewed Hannah not long after her state title win and will have an update with the new Miss Volunteer America this week.