MABEN, Miss. (WCBI)- A Maben man is accused of stabbing and killing a man Friday night.

49-year-old Charles Edward Bell is arrested on first-degree murder charges.

A call came in around 7 p.m. for reports of a disturbance on 4015 Hwy 15 in Maben .

When deputies got there, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, he later died from his injuries.

Bell was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Bond was set at $100,000.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.