A Macon native is starting a new chapter

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) Macon resident Montrell Rucker and others are walking down the hallway of what will soon be a new school.

“This is an investment back into the community,” said Montrell Rucker, who purchased the old Central Academy property. “It helps meet our long-term goals, so we decided to invest to try and revitalize this property.”

Rucker purchased the former Central Academy. The school has been vacant since 2017, when it closed due to a decline in enrollment.

He and his wife had a “new vision” for the property.

He said the plan is to use part of one of the buildings as a private school for kindergarteners to 12th graders.

The other half will be a daycare.

“We want to bring some comfort to people who are living in the area and show them that this will not be a place where crime just goes on,” said Rucker. “And hopefully we all as a community can pitch into this endeavor, to make it a great place.”

Rucker also said, turning the empty buildings into something useful will be a huge benefit for all Noxubee County residents.

But he knows that will take a team effort.

“This is a very important project, and as a native of Noxubee County, we are reaching out and asking other people from Noxubee County to join us on this endeavor,” said Rucker. “This is not just my success; if I win, we all win. It is not about us; it is about the community because it is going to take the community to make it work.”

Work on the building is expected to be completed by Friday June 13.

The name of the school will be the “New Vision School”, and Rucker told WCBI that 47 children have already enrolled for next school year.

He also said they are looking for volunteers or financial donations from the community, to help finish the project.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.