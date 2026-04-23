A man already in jail faces child porn charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges continue to pile up for a man already in jail on burglary charges.

Terrell Franklin, Junior was arrested April 11th on Burglary and Credit Card Fraud charges.

During the course of that investigation, Tupelo Police detectives reportedly found explicit pictures and messages involving a minor on one of Franklin’s devices.

Today, Tupelo PD charged him with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Enticement of a Child to Produce Visual Depiction of Sexual Conduct.

Franklin was ordered to be held without bond and the Department of Corrections also put a hold on him.

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