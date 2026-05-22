A Man faces commercial building burglary charges in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Memphis man is allegedly responsible for a crime in Tupelo.
Teivyun Artry has been charged with one count of burglary of a commercial building.
On May 17, Tupelo Police responded to Take 5 on South Gloster Street in reference to a burglary of a commercial building
At the scene, officers spoke with employees who stated they discovered someone entered the had stolen a large amount of money.
The investigation led police to identify Artry as the suspect.
Artry was given a $30,000 bond.