Man sentenced to 4 years for the possession of child porn in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man will spend the next four years behind bars.

42-year-old Joshua Honeycutt was sentenced today to four years in prison for possessing images and videos of children under the age of 12, engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after he gets out and must register as a sex offender.

United States District Judge Michael Mills also ordered Honeycutt to pay over $100,000 in restitution to the victims.

Court documents show Honeycutt was found with thousands of videos and pictures of child sexual abuse material.

Many of the victims were between the ages of 5 and 10 years old.

The FBI, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department were all involved in the investigation of the case.

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