A man faces sexual assault charges in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pike County man will be staying in the Lee County Jail for the foreseeable future.
30-year-old Landon Rimes of Magnolia has been charged with one count of molestation and one count of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.
The arrest comes after Tupelo Police opened an investigation earlier this month.
A person speaking for the victim, who is a minor, said that a person who was known to the victim’s family, touched the victim inappropriately.
They also reported that a similar incident had happened in another jurisdiction.
Earlier this week, Landon Rimes was arrested in Pike County and taken to Lee County.
A Tupelo Municipal Judge has ordered him to be held without bond.