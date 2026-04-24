A man faces sexual assault charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pike County man will be staying in the Lee County Jail for the foreseeable future.

30-year-old Landon Rimes of Magnolia has been charged with one count of molestation and one count of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

The arrest comes after Tupelo Police opened an investigation earlier this month.

A person speaking for the victim, who is a minor, said that a person who was known to the victim’s family, touched the victim inappropriately.

They also reported that a similar incident had happened in another jurisdiction.

Earlier this week, Landon Rimes was arrested in Pike County and taken to Lee County.

A Tupelo Municipal Judge has ordered him to be held without bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.