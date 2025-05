A man is behind bars for Grand Larceny in Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen dump trailer.

After further investigation, Tanner Jordan Holloway was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny.

The dump trailer was recovered and returned back to the owner.

Alcorn and Prentiss County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in this investigation.

Justice Court Judge Jeff Sparks set the suspect’s bond at $25,000.

