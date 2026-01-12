A man is behind bars in Alcorn County for stealing

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) On December 24th, Corinth Police Officers responded to 106 South Parkway about a burglary alarm.

Officers were able to find the suspect that ran away from the scene.

The suspect was identified as Robert Morrison.

Morrison took cigarettes from the store, after breaking the glass and entering the business.

Morrison was taken to the Alcorn County Jail.

He is being charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building, and his bond was set at 25,000.

