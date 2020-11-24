WINSTON COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A man is dead after a shooting in Winston County Monday.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says Steve Watkins was the victim in Monday’s shooting.

The incident took place just before sundown at a house on Tuck Wilks Road just outside of Noxapater.

Multiple gunshot wounds were reported. Pugh said the suspect in the case lived inside the home with Watkins.

No arrest has been made at this time. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.