A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-vehicle crash in Union County kills a Faulkner man.

The crash happened on Monday, April 20, at around 11:30 am.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Lincoln MKZ travelling west on Highway 30 collided with an eastbound Toyota 4 Runner.

The driver of the Lincoln, Oliver Prather, Junior of Faulkner died at the scene of injuries sustained in the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X