A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-vehicle crash in Union County kills a Faulkner man.
The crash happened on Monday, April 20, at around 11:30 am.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Lincoln MKZ travelling west on Highway 30 collided with an eastbound Toyota 4 Runner.
The driver of the Lincoln, Oliver Prather, Junior of Faulkner died at the scene of injuries sustained in the crash.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.