A man is facing Fentanyl charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is in jail facing Fentanyl charges.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tupelo Police, and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a warrant in southern Lee County.

At the scene, they found Andre Deshone Green, who reportedly had Fentanyl in his possession.

Green also had two existing capias warrants for the sale of Fentanyl.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance – Fentanyl and the two previous charges of Sale of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance – Fentanyl.

Bond was set at $5,000 for the Possession charge, but he was ordered held without bond on the capias warrants.

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