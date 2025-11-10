A man is serving two decades in prison for sexual battery of a child

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) On November 6th, 25-year-old Brady Patrick Dean pled guilty to 6 counts of sexual battery of a child while Dean was in a position of trust or authority over the child.

At the time of these offenses, Dean was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and acting as a Marine Corps recruiter at local high schools.

These charges stemmed from crimes committed against 3 juvenile victims who were not 18 years old.

Circuit Court Judge John R. White sentenced Dean to a total of 60 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 40 years suspended.

Because of the nature of these crimes, Dean will not be eligible for parole or early release.

He must serve the 20-year sentence day for day.

When he is released from prison, Dean must complete 5 years of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.

Dean is also not allowed to contact any of the victims in this case.

