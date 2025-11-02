A man pled guilty to several charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) A man will be serving 40 years in prison for several crimes.

On Friday, Michael D. McIntosh stood before Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk, and pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of shooting into a dwelling house, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When his guilty plea was accepted, Judge Funderburk sentenced McIntosh to 80 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and 40 of those years were suspended,

McIntosh is 41 years old, and he is from Pocahontas Arkansas.

On April 12, 2024, he drove into the Ridge Farm Cove subdivision in Saltillo, and parked in a driveway.

When a married couple tried to enter their home, McIntosh shot at them and struck the husband in the leg.

He continued shooting and shot into 3 different dwellings within the subdivision.

McIntosh fled the scene and was found by law enforcement, after a brief stand-off, McIntosh gave himself up.

