A man sentenced in north Mississippi escapes from prison after being escorted to a funeral

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man sentenced in north Mississippi escapes from prison after being escorted to a funeral.

Garnett Hughes went to the family member’s service in Belzoni this morning before going on the lam.

Hughes was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County.

He was being held at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The prison says Hughes was being escorted by officers to the funeral.

A search for the escapee continues in Humphreys County.