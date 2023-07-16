A man with several charges is arrested in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – United States Marshals, along with Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputies,

and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents have made an arrest.

Tamarius Webster, 36, was arrested at the Carroll County Courthouse yesterday morning without incident.

Webster is facing federal weapons charges and was served with a federal indictment at the time of his arrest.

Webster is also charged in Lafayette County, Mississippi for Possession of a Weapon by a Felon as well as in Madison County, Tennessee.

Webster was out on bond on charges of Residential Burglary and Grand Larceny.

He had been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Kidnapping.

At the time of Webster’s arrest, he was found to have the same off-duty Winona Police Officer’s service weapon.

