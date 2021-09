A market street festival t-shirt quilt is up for auction

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Organizers of the Market Street Festival have a special treat in store this year.

Members have collected t-shirts every year since the first festival in 1996.

The quilt is being auctioned on the Market Street Festival Facebook page.

Folks are able to see the display at the Columbus Arts Council.

Organizers say the 25th anniversary of the festival was the perfect time to offer this unique item to festival lovers.