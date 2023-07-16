A murder suspect was arrested after being caught on camera

JACKSON, Miss (WCBI) – Murder suspect Brandon Pugh was arrested after being caught on camera.

Pugh is accused of wounding a 14-year-old Hinds County teenager in a drive-by shooting on May 28.

The victim died six days later and Pugh remained on the run for a month.

Pugh was identified by law enforcement on July 6 after surveillance video at a Mississippi Department of Corrections prison showed Pugh throwing six packages of contraband over a fence.

At 1:40 in the morning, Pugh walked onto the grounds of Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County and threw packages of cellphones and chargers over a 30-foot perimeter fence.

Mississippi Department of Corrections employees said the video showed Pugh, a convicted felon, drawing a handgun.

